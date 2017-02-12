The great 1117 Veronese earthquake – conference summary and slides

February 12, 2017 | Christoph Grützner in Earthquake, Meeting

The “Great 1117 Veronese Earthquake” was one of the strongest events that hit Northern Italy in historical times. Many aspects of this earthquake are still debated, but archaeological sources, historical archives, and geological records can help to better understand what had happened near Verona 900 years ago. On 20 January, 2017, a conference on the 1117 Veronese Earthquake took place in Venice, bringing together archaeologists, historians and earth scientists. The presentations were given in Italian, but Paolo Forlin from the Armedea project provides an English summary of the meeting. Read his highly interesting article here. Also, the presentations are available on YouTube, so you can understand at least the slides:

Thanks Paolo for that article!

Further reading

