TSK meeting 19-25 March, 2018, in Jena, Germany: Tectonics, Structural Geology, Crystalline Geology

The next TSK meeting (Tektonik – Strukturgeologie – Kristallingeologie) will be held in Jena, Germany, from 19-25 March, 2018. We have put together a great programme, including 2 days of workshops (photogrammetry, paleoseismology, balanced X-sections etc.), two wonderful field trips, and interesting sessions. If this isn’t convincing enough, check out the list of invited speakers! Come and visit me in Jena!

Preliminary program

19 March : pre-conference workshops 1 and 2; field trip 1

: conference dinner 24 – 25 March: post-conference field trip 2

Scientific Sessions

S1: Plate tectonic reconstructions

S2: Accretionary systems in nature and experiment

S3: imalayan- and Mediterranean-style collisional orogens

S4: Intraplate tectonics

S5: Tectonics of sedimentary basins

S6: Rheology, rates and fluids in tectonometamorphic processes

S7: Active tectonics and surface processes

S8: Open topics in structural geology and tectonics

Workshops

Workshop 1: Active tectonics and palaeoseismology, Christoph Grützner, Jena (19 March).

Metamorphic phase equilibrium computations using Theriak-Domino, Erik Duesterhoeft, Kiel (20 March). Workshop 5: Python programming and its applications in structural geology, Ondrej Lexa, Prague (20 March).

Invited talks

Taras Gerya, ETH Zürich (CH)

Two plate tectonics enigmas: initiation of new subduction zones and ridge­‐transform spreading patterns

Rheological switches and strain distribution during the exhumation of granitoid continental crust

From no slip to slow slip: How seafloor geodesy reveals crustal deformation at mm-scales

Der Erdbeben-Zoo und die Bananenschale – was wir schon immer über Subduktionszonen wissen wollten

Steady-­state plate tectonics, unsteady orogeny: a view from the Pamirs

Finding the last ~200Ma of subducted lithosphere in tomography and incorporating it into a new generation of plate reconstructions

The implications of paleogeographic reconstructions of the India-­Asia collision zone for the fundamental geodynamics of subduction: how to apply Ockham’s Razor?

Dates and deadlines

10 November 2017: registration opens

31 December 2017: early bird registration

9 February 2018: registration and abstract submission close

Official website

http://www.tsk17.uni-jena.de/

About TSK

Initiated as an originally German-speaking meeting (“Tektonik – Strukturgeologie – Kristallingeologie”), the TSK conference series has by now become a traditional gathering of structural geologists, tectonicists and geoscientists working on crystalline rocks. It is a forum for all those interested in the links between igneous and/or metamorphic petrology, tectonics and rheology, and the language of the meeting is English.

The TSK conferences are particularly aimed at giving a forum for young scientists to present their MSc and PhD work. A fundamental tenet of all TSK symposia since 1986 was to always have all oral presentations grouped into consecutive sessions that are held in one central conference room, rather than organising several parallel sessions at a time. The TSK Jena 2018 will of course maintain this tradition.

In September 2016, the TSK forum has been upgraded to an official section of the German Geological Society (DGGV).

TSK symposia are organized every two years in changing locations. The TSK Jena 2018 meeting will be the 17th gathering of its kind since the first meeting in Tübingen back in 1986.