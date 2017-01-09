PhD position at Northumbria University, UK: Holocene palaeoseismicity and sea-level change in Chile

January 9, 2017

The following interesting PhD position is currently available at Northumbria University:

A competitive fully-funded PhD project is currently being advertised on Holocene palaeoseismicity and sea-level change in Chile at Northumbria University, UK in the Department of Geography. The studentship funding includes a three-year stipend and funding is available to UK and international students. Application deadline is 20 January 2017 (PhD start date is 2 October 2017). Full details and online application form can be found via: https://www.findaphd.com/search/ProjectDetails.aspx?PJID=81587&LID=2712.

This is an exciting opportunity for students interested in either sea-level change or palaeoseismicity, and there is flexibility to focus on either, depending on the interests of the candidate. We are looking for applicants to have a strong scientific background in either physical geography or earth science. It is desirable that applicants have experience in palaeoenvironmental reconstruction, although full training will be provided throughout the studentship to develop relevant skills.

The project would be supervised by Dr Emma Hocking (Northumbria University), Dr Ed Garrett (Durham University) and Dr Matthew Pound (Northumbria University). We would encourage potential applicants to contact emma.hocking@northumbria.ac.uk to discuss the project prior to application.

