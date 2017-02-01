New papers on paleoseismology, tsunami, and active tectonics (Feb 2017)

This year has already seen a good amount of publications that might be interesting for the paleoseismicity community. Since it’s still rather unpleasant outside (at least here in the UK), why not lean back in your comfy chair, drink a cup of tea and read some exciting new science? Today we have interesting papers on old earthquakes, seismic hazard, paleoseismology, speleoseismology, the ESI-scale, fault physics, tsunamis, and space geodesy. Plus, tectonic lunomorphology – fault scarps on the moon. Enjoy reading!
Mildon, Z. K., Toda, S., Faure Walker, J. P., & Roberts, G. P. (2016). Evaluating models of Coulomb stress transfer: Is variable fault geometry important?. Geophysical Research Letters.
Pavel, F. (2017). Next Future Large Earthquake in Romania: A Disaster Waiting to Happen?. Seismological Research Letters.
Castillo‐Aja, R., & Ramírez‐Herrera, M. T. (2016). Updated Tsunami Catalog for the Jalisco‐Colima Coast, Mexico, Using Data from Historical Archives. Seismological Research Letters.
Tertulliani, A., Cucci, L., Rossi, A., & Castellano, C. (2016). Tracking Earthquakes in Documentary Sources of the Sixteenth–Eighteenth Centuries: Examples from Calabria (Southern Italy). Seismological Research Letters.
- Taroni, M., Marzocchi, W., & Roselli, P. (2016). Assessing ‘alarm-based CN’ earthquake predictions in Italy. Annals of Geophysics, 59, 6, S0648; doi:10.4401/ag-6889. OPEN ACCESS!
Heidarzadeh, M., & Satake, K. (2017). A Combined Earthquake–Landslide Source Model for the Tsunami from the 27 November 1945 Mw 8.1 Makran Earthquake. Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.
Fagereng, Å., & den Hartog, S. A. (2016). Subduction megathrust creep governed by pressure solution and frictional-viscous flow. Nature Geoscience.
Nocquet, J. M., Jarrin, P., Vallée, M., Mothes, P. A., Grandin, R., Rolandone, F., … & Régnier, M. (2016). Supercycle at the Ecuadorian subduction zone revealed after the 2016 Pedernales earthquake. Nature Geoscience.
Wan, Y., Shen, Z. K., Bürgmann, R., Sun, J., & Wang, M. (2017). Fault geometry and slip distribution of the 2008 Mw 7.9 Wenchuan, China earthquake, inferred from GPS and InSAR measurements. Geophysical Journal International, 208(2), 748-766.
Kumar, A., Singh, S. K., Mitra, S., Priestley, K. F., & Dayal, S. (2017). The 2015 April 25 Gorkha (Nepal) earthquake and its aftershocks: implications for lateral heterogeneity on the Main Himalayan Thrust. Geophysical Journal International, 208(2), 992-1008.
Pucci, S., De Martini, P. M., Civico, R., Villani, F., Nappi, R., Ricci, T., Azzaro, R., Brunori, C. A., Caciagli, M., Cinti, F. R., Sapia, V., De Ritis, R., Mazzarini, F., Tarquini, S., Gaudiosi, G., Nave, R., Alessio, G., Smedile, A., Alfonsi, L., Cucci, L., & Pantosti, D. (2017). Coseismic ruptures of the 24 August 2016, Mw 6.0 Amatrice earthquake (central Italy). Geophysical Research Letters, doi:10.1002/2016GL071859.
- Kagan, E. J.,, Cinti, F. R., Alfonsi, L., Civico, R., & Bar-Matthews, M. (2017). Broken speleothems reveal Holocene and Late Pleistocene paleoearthquakes in Northern Calabria, Italy. Quaternary International.
Roggon, L., Hetzel, R., Hiesinger, H., Clark, J. D., Hampel, A., & van der Bogert, C. H. (2017). Length-displacement scaling of thrust faults on the Moon and the formation of uphill-facing scarps. Icarus.
Downes, G., Barberopoulou, A., Cochran, U., Clark, K., & Scheele, F. Electronic Supplement to The New Zealand Tsunami Database: Historical and Modern Records. SRL.
Martínez-Martos, M., Galindo-Zaldívar, J., de Galdeano, C. S., García-Tortosa, F. J., Martínez-Moreno, F. J., Ruano, P., … & Azañón, J. M. (2017). Latest extension of the Laujar fault in a convergence setting (Sierra Nevada, Betic Cordillera). Journal of Geodynamics, 104, 15-26.
- Rosenwinkel, S., Landgraf, A., Schwanghart, W., Volkmer, F., Dzhumabaeva, A., Merchel, S., Rugel, G., Preusser, F., & Korup, O. (2017). Late Pleistocene outburst floods from Issyk Kul, Kyrgyzstan? Earth Processes and Landforms.
- Penserini, P. D., Roering, J. J., & Streig, A. (2017). A morphologic proxy for debris flow erosion with application to the earthquake deformation cycle, Cascadia Subduction Zone, USA. Geomorphology.
- Galli, P., Giaccio, B., Messina, P., Peronace, E., Amato, V., Naso, G., Nomade, S., Pereira, A., Piscitelli, S., Bellanova, J., Billi, A., Blamart, D., Galderisi, A., Giocoli, A., Stabile, T., & Thil, F. (2017). Middle to Late Pleistocene activity of the northern Matese fault system (southern Apennines, Italy). Tectonophysics.
Papathanassiou, G., Valkaniotis, S., Ganas, A., Grendas, N., & Kollia, E. (2017). The November 17th, 2015 Lefkada (Greece) strike-slip earthquake: Field mapping of generated failures and assessment of macroseismic intensity ESI-07. Engineering Geology.
Burgette, R. J., Weldon, R. J., Abdrakhmatov, K. Y., Ormukov, C., Owen, L. A., & Thompson, S. C. (2017). Timing and process of river and lake terrace formation in the Kyrgyz Tien Shan. Quaternary Science Reviews, 159, 15-34.
Ovsyuchenko, A. N., Rogozhin, E. A., Marakhanov, A. V., Butanaev, Y. V., Larkov, A. S., & Novikov, S. S. (2017). Environmental effects of the 2011–2012 Tuva earthquakes (Russia): Application of ESI 2007 macroseismic scale in the Siberian mountains. Russ. J. Earth Sci, 17.
Cisternas, M., Garrett, E., Wesson, R., Dura, T., & Ely, L. L. (2017). Unusual geologic evidence of coeval seismic shaking and tsunamis shows variability in earthquake size and recurrence in the area of the giant 1960 Chile earthquake. Marine Geology, 385, 101-113.
Gold, R. D., Friedrich, A., Kübler, S., & Salamon, M. (2017). Apparent Late Quaternary Fault‐Slip Rate Increase in the Southern Lower Rhine Graben, Central Europe. Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America.
Verbeeck, K., Wouters, L., Vanneste, K., Camelbeeck, T., Vandenberghe, D., Beerten, K., … & De Grave, J. (2017). Episodic activity of a dormant fault in tectonically stable Europe: The Rauw fault (NE Belgium). Tectonophysics.
Schneiderwind, S., Boulton, S. J., Papanikolaou, I., & Reicherter, K. (2017). Innovative tidal notch detection using TLS and fuzzy logic: Implications for palaeo-shorelines from compressional (Crete) and extensional (Gulf of Corinth) tectonic settings. Geomorphology.
