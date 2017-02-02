IASPEI Symposium on paleoseismology & paleotsunami studies, Kobe, Japan, 30 July – 4 August, 2017

The Joint Scientific Assembly of the International Association of Geodesy (IAG) and International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth’s Interior (IASPEI) will be held in Kobe, Japan from 30 July – 4 August, 2017. Among the scientific sessions, there will be an IASPEI Symposium on paleoseismology and paleotsunami studies.

S08: Paleoseismology and paleotsunami studies: their potential and limitation

Geologic and historic studies on past large earthquakes and tsunamis are the keys to know the hazards in the future and to prepare for them. A lot of data on paleoearthquakes and paleotsunamis have been acquired and are applied for hazard assessments and the assessments have been tested by actual events. The 16 April 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, for example, was a successful case for rupture and slip forecast but timing had not been constrained. On the other hand the 2004 Sumatra and 2011 Tohoku earthquakes and tsunamis were far beyond our knowledge at the time of the occurrence. These experiences urge paleoseismology to evaluate its potential and limitation and explicitly announce them.

This session invites the latest worldwide researches on paleoearthquakes and paleotsunamis with reflection and perspective for better hazard assessments. The contributions on the investigation on actually occurred earthquakes and tsunamis recently with reference to pre-event studies are much encouraged.

Conveners

Koji Okumura (Hiroshima University, Japan)

Masanobu Shishikura (Geological Survey of Japan, AIST, Japan)

Xiwei Xu (Institute of Geology, CEA, China)

Deadline for abstract submission

February 8, 2017

Check the conference website for further information.