Fault2SHA 3rd Workshop: Role of scaling laws & fault interaction, 2-4 May, 2017, Barcelonnette (France)

February 4, 2017 | Christoph Grützner in Meeting

The FAULT2SHA Working Group has been formally approved by the European Seismological Commission, at the
35th General Assembly in Sept 2016. The WG core supporters are pleased to announce a new initiative, open to all
researchers interested in contributing to discussions on topics that could improve the assessment of seismic hazard.

Why participate?

  • EXCELLENT LECTURERS covering field geology, fault modeling and seismic hazard assessment: six top-level
    experts from Europe, USA and NZ have confirmed their participation.
  • EFFECTIVE FORMAT: the aim of the ESC FAULT2SHA workshops is to motivate exchanges between disciplines. Three thematic sessions have been planned (earthquake scaling, fault interaction, Fault2SHA), each with two long lectures and time for discussion and flash talks. Students are encouraged to participate, bringing their own data sets, problems and solutions.

Location

The workshop will be held in a special facility located in Barcelonnette, about 200 km north-east from Aix en Provence, in the southern French Alps.

Deadlines

The application deadline is March 31st, 2017. The registration form will be available on a dedicated website: some positions will be reserved for students/early stage scientists.

Organisers

The school is financially supported and hosted by the CEREGE (F), and IRSN (F). The Program Committee is formed by L. Benedetti, O. Scotti, L. Peruzza, B. Pace, F. Visini.

Costs

The facility and the format of the conference limit the number of participants to about 50 persons. Fees are
215 Euro, and include accommodation, meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and snacks), and bus transportation to and from the airport.

Further information

If you are interested in the Workshop and you want to receive the additional announcements, please join ASAP the ESC Working Group Fault2SHA by filling the form at https://sites.google.com/site/linkingfaultpsha/fault2sha-esc-wg. You may also write an email to: fault2sha@gmail.com

Christoph Grützner

Christoph Grützner

works at the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Cambridge. He likes Central Asia and the Mediterranean and is looking for ancient earthquakes.

See all posts Christoph Grützner

