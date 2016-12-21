Check out Richard Styron’s new Global CMT viewer

Richard Styron has released a new, improved version of his Global CMT viewer webmap. The earthquake data are from globalcmt.org, updated every four hours, and colour-coded by depth (purple to yellow = shallow to deep). The tool also displays a number of major faults from the ATA and HimaTibetMap databases. This webmap is a fast and easy way to find interesting earthquakes and to explore global seismicity. Plus, it’s a beautiful map. Thanks Richard for that great application!
